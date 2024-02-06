Federal budget propsal could affect local NPR station KRCU

Editor's note: The following story has been edited to correct Dan Woods' title.

KRCU, Cape Girardeau's local National Public Radio station, may face hits to its funding if budget cuts proposed by the state and the federal government are passed.

Located in the Serena Building at Southeast Missouri State University's main campus, KRCU receives funding from the university, federal government, state government and donations.

In March, President Donald Trump released his proposed budget, which allows for cuts to a number of government agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Labor. The plan also proposes to "eliminate or zero out" other programs, including the National Endowment for the Arts and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the agency that issues grants to organizations such as NPR and the Public Broadcasting Station.

The CPB receives approximately $149 million per year from the federal government, 95 percent of which goes to nearly 1,500 stations around the country, many of which are in rural areas where little other broadcast options are available.

Of the 575 stations receiving grants from the CPB, 162 of them are classified as rural radio stations like KRCU.

According to Dan Woods, general manager of KRCU, the station provides national and local programs to give listeners what he calls "an expanded view of the world."

"We share differing ideas, differing perspectives about things and bring the world to Southeast Missouri," Woods said.

KRCU uses syndicated programs from NPR that Woods said cost the station more than $100,000 every year, but the station also provides a number of local programs, including a monthly program called "Vargas Speaks," in which Southeast's president Dr. Carlos Vargas-Aburto discusses the institution and higher education.