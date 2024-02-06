Federal appeals ruling stalls abortion expansion in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A ruling a federal appeals court issued Friday appears to at least temporarily stall the expansion of abortion services in Missouri, except for a clinic in Kansas City that will begin offering abortions today.

Currently, only one clinic in St. Louis offers elective abortions. The full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a one-sentence temporary stay that blocks enforcement of a lower-court ruling that required the state to issue licenses to abortion clinics in more Missouri cities.

In April, U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs barred the state from enforcing new abortion regulations involving physician privileges and physical requirements for abortion clinics.

Sachs ruled Planned Parenthood likely would prevail in court because the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 struck down similar laws in Texas.

After that ruling, Planned Parenthood Great Plains received a license to provide nonsurgical abortions at its Kansas City clinic.

The organization also expected to receive a license for surgical and medication abortions at its Columbia clinic in the near future.