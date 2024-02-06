All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 18, 2017

Federal appeals ruling stalls abortion expansion in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A ruling a federal appeals court issued Friday appears to at least temporarily stall the expansion of abortion services in Missouri, except for a clinic in Kansas City that will begin offering abortions today. Currently, only one clinic in St. ...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A ruling a federal appeals court issued Friday appears to at least temporarily stall the expansion of abortion services in Missouri, except for a clinic in Kansas City that will begin offering abortions today.

Currently, only one clinic in St. Louis offers elective abortions. The full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a one-sentence temporary stay that blocks enforcement of a lower-court ruling that required the state to issue licenses to abortion clinics in more Missouri cities.

In April, U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs barred the state from enforcing new abortion regulations involving physician privileges and physical requirements for abortion clinics.

Sachs ruled Planned Parenthood likely would prevail in court because the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 struck down similar laws in Texas.

After that ruling, Planned Parenthood Great Plains received a license to provide nonsurgical abortions at its Kansas City clinic.

The organization also expected to receive a license for surgical and medication abortions at its Columbia clinic in the near future.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri also applied for licenses to provide abortions in Springfield and Joplin. Those applications were being reviewed by the Department of Health and Senior Services, which licenses abortion clinics in Missouri.

While the Kansas City clinic still will offer abortions beginning today, the future of licenses at the other clinics is uncertain.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains condemned the appeals-court ruling Friday. The organization said the U.S. Supreme Court already has ruled admitting privileges and the physical requirements for abortion clinics are unconstitutional and create an undue burden on women seeking legal abortions.

"Let's be clear, these are politically and ideologically motivated laws that will do nothing but harm Missourians," Great Plains interim president and CEO Aaron Samulcek said in a statement. "We have never and will never stop fighting for our patients' ability to access safe, legal abortion -- that is a promise we intend to keep."

Anti-abortion groups hailed Friday's ruling as a victory.

"I think what this means is that Columbia, Joplin and Springfield probably will not be licensed by the department," said Sam Lee, director of Campaign Life Missouri.

Sara O'Connor, a spokeswoman for the health department, said the agency doesn't comment on ongoing litigation.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root...
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy