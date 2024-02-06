Federal appeals court halts EPA effort in Missouri

A federal appeals court has put on hold an Environmental Protection Agency regulation aimed at reducing air pollution in Missouri, drawing criticism from environmentalists but praise from the state's attorney general who called the proposal "unconstitutional overreach".

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Wednesday that the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week granted his request for a stay, preventing the EPA from imposing the regulation until the appeals process plays out. It was not immediately clear whether the EPA would appeal. A message left Thursday with a spokesperson was not immediately returned.

At issue is a "good neighbor" provision of the Clean Air Act, which requires states to submit a plan detailing how they will address air pollution from sources such as power plants and industrial facilities that can drift to neighboring states. The EPA deemed Missouri's proposal inadequate and in March finalized its plan for the Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standard.