Federal appeals court blocks sweeping Missouri abortion law

A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday blocked Missouri from enforcing a sweeping state abortion law banning the procedures at or after eight weeks of pregnancy.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis heard arguments in September in the legal battle over the 2019 law. The measure also would prohibit a woman from having an abortion because the fetus has Down syndrome.

Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, called the ruling "a critical victory for Missourians."

"For now, we celebrate our continued ability to provide safe, legal abortion at the last remaining clinic in Missouri," Rodriguez said in a statement.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement his son, Stephen, who has a rare genetic condition, autism and epilepsy, "has shown me the inherent beauty and dignity in all life, especially those with special needs. While we're disappointed in the 8th Circuit's decision, their decision does provide an avenue for this case to be heard by the Supreme Court, and we plan to seek review in the Supreme Court."

The lawsuit was filed by Reproductive Health Services, which operates the St. Louis abortion clinic, and the American Civil Liberties Union. A federal judge had blocked the law while the legal challenge plays out, prompting the state's appeal to the 8th Circuit.