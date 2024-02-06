Federal appeals court axes Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday filed by a member of the Satanic Temple against a Missouri abortion law.

At issue is a law requiring women, before they can get an abortion, to receive a pamphlet that states: "The life of each human being begins at conception. Abortion will terminate the life of a separate, unique, living human being."

An anonymous woman, Judy Doe, sued, arguing the law violates her religious freedom as a Satanic Temple member. The Satanic Temple doesn't believe in a literal Satan but sees the biblical Satan as a metaphor for rebellion against tyranny.