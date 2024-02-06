Federal anti-crime program to send 50 agents to St. Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- State and federal governments announced Thursday steps aimed at reining in violent crime in St. Louis, prompting Black leaders to question why police reform isn't part of the conversation.

Fifty Department of Homeland Security agents will be sent to St. Louis under Operation Legend -- a federal anti-crime program launched last month in several cities -- to assist city police in high-crime areas, with a special focus on gangs, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said.

Calling the violence in St. Louis "absolutely intolerable," Jensen drew a distinction between Operation Legend and President Donald Trump's dispatching of federal agents to address unrest in Portland, Oregon.

"It's not riot police," Jensen said at a news conference. "It's not officers wearing fatigues."

Additional help will come from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Missouri Attorney General's Office will provide additional prosecutors, Jensen said.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson speaks as U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, right, listens during a news conference Thursday in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

Missouri NAACP president Rod Chapel raised concerns the push to fight crime would focus more on communities of color than police misconduct.

"I think about all the other murders that have occurred with people being shot in the back by law enforcement," he said. "Are those cases being investigated by an Operation Legend? Or is it only other people, who in our view tend to be citizens of color, that are the targets of their operations?"

Meanwhile, state senators in special session debated a crime bill proposed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson to address violence in St. Louis and other cities. But Black lawmakers threatened a filibuster, criticizing Parson for prioritizing tough-on-crime policies instead of abolishing systemic racism and police brutality.

"We're here talking about these things right now, but we're not dealing with the reform that is necessary in the police department," Democratic Sen. Karla May of St. Louis said on the Senate floor.

Protesters chanting "criminal justice reform, not rhetoric" briefly interrupted the debate.