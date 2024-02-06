All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 19, 2018

Fed report shows farm income on the decline

ST. LOUIS -- A report by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank states farm income is continuing to decline within its district. The Fed said the third-quarter report released last week was the 19th straight survey in which most bankers indicated farm income was on the decline. Bankers also were slightly less optimistic looking ahead, citing concerns over low prices for crops...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A report by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank states farm income is continuing to decline within its district.

The Fed said the third-quarter report released last week was the 19th straight survey in which most bankers indicated farm income was on the decline. Bankers also were slightly less optimistic looking ahead, citing concerns over low prices for crops.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Soybean prices have dropped significantly since July, when the Chinese government imposed tariffs on imports of soybeans.

Bankers reported a 2.5 percent increase in crop land prices. They cited a 1.5 percent increase for pasture or ranch land.

The Fed's St. Louis district includes Arkansas and parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy