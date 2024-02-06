February Annual art event to feature social-distancing theme

What do art exhibits, food trucks, and a scavenger hunt have in common? The answer is they're all part of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's February Annual set for later this month.
The annual outdoor event, referred to this year as "February Annual — Six Feet Together," is set for Feb. 27 along Court, Main, High and Adams streets in uptown Jackson. Free activities will start at 11 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m.
Presented each year by UJRO's design committee with the support of the Cape Girardeau County History Center, February Annual takes place on the last Saturday of February and includes exhibits by notable artists from Missouri and throughout the region.
Past February Annuals have featured regional artists, Jackson native and comic book writer and editor Roy Thomas, and live glass making demonstrations.
"Our February Annual in uptown Jackson provides unique art and community experiences," said Craig Milde, chairman of the UJRO design committee.
A glass art installation, titled "Illusions of Ordinary Life," by Southern Illinois glass sculptor Nadine Saylor, went on display in uptown Jackson in late January. Rob Lorenz of Riverside Pottery and Edwin Smith, a retired Southeast Missouri State University art professor, will also exhibit some of their pottery and sculptures as part of this year's February Annual. The art exhibits will be on display in storefront windows at 116 S. High St. through March.
Throughout the event Feb. 27, food trucks and vendor tents will have food and beverages for sale and The German Cook will offer a specially curated menu.
Also during the day, teams of families and individuals will have an opportunity to participate in a free scavenger hunt, searching for clues to be found in uptown Jackson landmarks, buildings, businesses and gardens. Scavenger hunt participants can pick up question packets that day at the History Center, 100 S. High St., and must turn in their entries by 5 p.m. to qualify for prizes.
February Annual attendees will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing during the event.
More information about February Annual activities is available on the UJRO's Facebook page or on the organization's website, www.ujro.org.
