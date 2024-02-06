February Annual art event to feature social-distancing theme

What do art exhibits, food trucks, and a scavenger hunt have in common? The answer is they're all part of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's February Annual set for later this month.

The annual outdoor event, referred to this year as "February Annual — Six Feet Together," is set for Feb. 27 along Court, Main, High and Adams streets in uptown Jackson. Free activities will start at 11 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m.

Presented each year by UJRO's design committee with the support of the Cape Girardeau County History Center, February Annual takes place on the last Saturday of February and includes exhibits by notable artists from Missouri and throughout the region.

Past February Annuals have featured regional artists, Jackson native and comic book writer and editor Roy Thomas, and live glass making demonstrations.

"Our February Annual in uptown Jackson provides unique art and community experiences," said Craig Milde, chairman of the UJRO design committee.