NewsJanuary 31, 2018

Feasibility study to examine Missouri hyperloop system

A feasibility study announced Tuesday will look at the value and cost of an ultra-high-speed hyperloop system across Missouri, potentially moving people between St. Louis and Kansas City in a half-hour's time. Kansas City-based Black and Veatch will conduct the study in partnership with the University of Missouri System and Virgin Hyperloop One, a company working to develop the world's first hyperloop system...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A feasibility study announced Tuesday will look at the value and cost of an ultra-high-speed hyperloop system across Missouri, potentially moving people between St. Louis and Kansas City in a half-hour's time.

Kansas City-based Black and Veatch will conduct the study in partnership with the University of Missouri System and Virgin Hyperloop One, a company working to develop the world's first hyperloop system.

The study will consider technical issues, the potential economic impact and other benefits of a hyperloop along the Interstate 70 corridor. It will develop a cost estimate and funding recommendations. The study will take six to nine months.

Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph. Feasibility studies also are underway in Colorado and Texas.

