Fearsome invasive fish found for first time in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri conservation officials said a particularly troublesome invasive fish has been found in the state for the first time.

An angler caught a northern snakehead in a ditch within the St. Francis River levee in April in Dunklin County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the fish tolerates a wide range of water temperatures, reproduces five times per year and preys on animals that native species eat. It also can survive several days out of water.