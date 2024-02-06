JEFFERSON CITY -- All Missouri driver's licenses would be labeled with a U.S. citizenship stamp under a bill approved Tuesday by Republican House members, who argued the change is needed because of an increase in illegal border crossings.

The bill, which needs another vote of approval to move to the Senate, is part of an effort by GOP lawmakers nationwide who fear more immigrants could lead to noncitizens voting -- a practice that is already federally prohibited.

Experts say noncitizen voting in federal elections remains exceedingly rare. Federal law also requires states to regularly maintain their voter rolls and remove anyone ineligible, a process that identifies immigrants living in the country illegally.

Still, Ohio enacted legislation similar to Missouri's last year requiring that driver's licenses and state ID cards indicate an individual's citizenship status. That's after Ohio voters banned noncitizen voting at the local level.

The idea behind the measures is that symbols of citizenship on IDs will help election officials easily identify potential noncitizens and stop them from voting.

According to data collected by the Voting Rights Lab, lawmakers in more than a dozen other states are considering a more aggressive stance: using driver's license information to purge suspected noncitizens from voter rolls. The organization tracks voting-related legislation in the states and advocates for expanded voter access.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed such a bill into law Monday.