All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 10, 2023

Fearless Comedy workshops for future comedians

Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum will be welcoming Thomas Shaner of Cape Girardeau to host a four-week Fearless Comedy stand-up comedy workshop. Shaner has performed stand-up since 2009, but said he really broke into the business in the last four years when he became a regular at open-mic events. He has done shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and Tennessee. He said he was inspired by Sam Rhodes, a comedian from England, after seeing him in Carbondale, Illinois...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum will be welcoming Thomas Shaner of Cape Girardeau to host a four-week Fearless Comedy stand-up comedy workshop.

Shaner has performed stand-up since 2009, but said he really broke into the business in the last four years when he became a regular at open-mic events. He has done shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and Tennessee. He said he was inspired by Sam Rhodes, a comedian from England, after seeing him in Carbondale, Illinois.

"Comedy has helped me so much. It has made me more confident in my job interviews and everything in life. If I can talk to 1,000 people or just a crowd of five, then I can talk to one person and get the job," Shaner said about his comedy journey.

The first of the four sessions will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, and is open to those 18 and older. This session will focus on overcoming stage fright, reading the crowd, having confidence and coping with on-stage failure.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Shaner said he hopes for these classes to help fellow comedians and spur more comedy in Southeast Missouri.

In following sessions, Shaner will introduce various comedy types and allow participants to practice in front of the audience.

The first six SEMO students who attend the workshops will get in for free.

Pre-register by Thursday, Oct. 12, online at www.semo.edu/museum, then go to "Enroll in Class". Next, select the event and follow prompts. The remaining sessions will be Oct. 26, Nov. 2, and 9.

For more information, call (573) 651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy