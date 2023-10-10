Fearless Comedy workshops for future comedians

Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum will be welcoming Thomas Shaner of Cape Girardeau to host a four-week Fearless Comedy stand-up comedy workshop.
Shaner has performed stand-up since 2009, but said he really broke into the business in the last four years when he became a regular at open-mic events. He has done shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and Tennessee. He said he was inspired by Sam Rhodes, a comedian from England, after seeing him in Carbondale, Illinois.
"Comedy has helped me so much. It has made me more confident in my job interviews and everything in life. If I can talk to 1,000 people or just a crowd of five, then I can talk to one person and get the job," Shaner said about his comedy journey.
The first of the four sessions will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, and is open to those 18 and older. This session will focus on overcoming stage fright, reading the crowd, having confidence and coping with on-stage failure.
Shaner said he hopes for these classes to help fellow comedians and spur more comedy in Southeast Missouri.
In following sessions, Shaner will introduce various comedy types and allow participants to practice in front of the audience.
The first six SEMO students who attend the workshops will get in for free.
Pre-register by Thursday, Oct. 12, online at www.semo.edu/museum, then go to "Enroll in Class". Next, select the event and follow prompts. The remaining sessions will be Oct. 26, Nov. 2, and 9.
For more information, call (573) 651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu.