Fearless Comedy workshops for future comedians

Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum will be welcoming Thomas Shaner of Cape Girardeau to host a four-week Fearless Comedy stand-up comedy workshop.

Shaner has performed stand-up since 2009, but said he really broke into the business in the last four years when he became a regular at open-mic events. He has done shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and Tennessee. He said he was inspired by Sam Rhodes, a comedian from England, after seeing him in Carbondale, Illinois.

"Comedy has helped me so much. It has made me more confident in my job interviews and everything in life. If I can talk to 1,000 people or just a crowd of five, then I can talk to one person and get the job," Shaner said about his comedy journey.

The first of the four sessions will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, and is open to those 18 and older. This session will focus on overcoming stage fright, reading the crowd, having confidence and coping with on-stage failure.