FBI warns of jury-duty scam

The St. Louis division of the FBI is warning about a telephone scam claiming recipients have failed to report to jury duty, according to a new release.

The caller impersonates a law-enforcement officer or an officer of the court, and says the recipient failed to report to jury duty and may threaten criminal prosecution or jail time, according to the release.

The scammer then asks for personal information, such as birth dates and social security numbers, for verification purposes, according to the release.