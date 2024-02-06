All sections
NewsJanuary 12, 2017

FBI warns of jury-duty scam

The St. Louis division of the FBI is warning the public about a telephone scam claiming recipients have failed to report to jury duty, according to a new release. The caller impersonates a law enforcement officer or an officer of the court, and says that the recipient failed to report to jury duty and may threaten criminal prosecution or jail time, according to the release.

Southeast Missourian

The St. Louis division of the FBI is warning about a telephone scam claiming recipients have failed to report to jury duty, according to a new release.

The caller impersonates a law-enforcement officer or an officer of the court, and says the recipient failed to report to jury duty and may threaten criminal prosecution or jail time, according to the release.

The scammer then asks for personal information, such as birth dates and social security numbers, for verification purposes, according to the release.

The caller may have some of the recipient’s personal information and asks for a bank account or credit-card number to pay a fine, the release stated.

Federal courts do not require anyone to provide personal information over the phone, instead corresponding with prospective jurors through the mail, according to the release.

Anyone who has been the victim of such a call should call (314) 589-2500.

Pertinent address: 555 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, MO

