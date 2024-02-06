FBI: Suspected serial killer's tattoo played role in capture

Security camera footage, shell casings and a small but distinctive tattoo played pivotal roles in the arrest of a man suspected in at least six killings over the past two months in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Perez Deshay Reed in the shooting deaths of two people in the city in September. Reed was charged Saturday in two other fatal shootings in September in St. Louis County. He is also suspected of killing two people in Kansas City, Kansas, and the FBI has labeled him a suspected serial killer.

Reed, who turns 26 today, remained jailed on $2 million bond Tuesday and didn't have an attorney.

Surveillance video in Kansas helped lead to Reed's arrest. Images captured by the cameras showed the distinctive crescent moon-shaped tattoo on Reed's forehead. Another key factor was evidence left behind at each of the St. Louis-area shootings.

"The commonality among them were handgun casings," Rich Quinn, special agent in charge of the FBI office in St. Louis, said. "We knew they came from the same handgun."

Reed is charged in the St. Louis County killings of 16-year-old Marnay Haynes on Sept. 13 and 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26. In the City of St. Louis, he is suspected in the killings of 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie on Sept. 16 and a 24-year-old man, Carey Ross, on Sept. 19. All four victims were shot in the head.

His capture followed the killing of a man and a woman at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex.

Surveillance video showed Reed entering Damon Irvin's apartment Oct. 28. Police found Irvin, 35, fatally shot in the apartment Nov. 1, according to an FBI affidavit.

Reed and 25-year-old Rau'Daja Fairrow entered the same apartment complex on the night of Oct. 29 and Reed left 15 minutes later, according to the affidavit. Fairrow's nude body was found Nov. 2 in her apartment. The FBI said Reed showed his driver's license to enter the building, and the surveillance video showed his forehead tattoo.