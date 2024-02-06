All sections
NewsApril 19, 2017

FBI announces hotline after Kansas City-area teacher charged with sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The FBI has set up a hotline to collect information about a suburban Kansas City teacher who is charged with sex crimes. The agency said Monday its Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force has joined Blue Springs police in investigating allegations against 52-year-old James Green Jr., The Kansas City Star reported...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The FBI has set up a hotline to collect information about a suburban Kansas City teacher who is charged with sex crimes.

The agency said Monday its Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force has joined Blue Springs police in investigating allegations against 52-year-old James Green Jr., The Kansas City Star reported.

Green, who is on administrative leave from teaching and coaching in the North Kansas City School District, is charged with six counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. Bond is set at $100,000. No attorney is listed for the Blue Springs man in online court records.

While working for Blue Springs South High School, he's accused of sexually assaulting a Smithville High School student in 2005. The alleged victim, now 27, told a detective he and Green had met online.

Police learned last week the FBI also was investigating Green. Green was taken into custody Friday afternoon after going to his second job at Kauffman Stadium, according to court records.

The documents state Green told Blue Springs police he has had sexual relationships with two boys younger than 18 and he has secretly filmed boys in locker rooms at various schools where he has worked.

The North Kansas City School District said in a statement it is "fully cooperating" with law enforcement in the investigation.

The district is facing a federal lawsuit stemming from the actions of former Northgate Middle School teacher Samuel Waltemath. He was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty last year to sexually assaulting a female student.

A parent of the girl alleges in the lawsuit the district didn't do enough to investigate earlier reports Waltemath had sexually inappropriate images of students on his school-issued laptop and cellphone. The suit also states the district hired Waltemath even though he had a history of improper relationships with students in other districts where he had worked.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

