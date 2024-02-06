KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The FBI has set up a hotline to collect information about a suburban Kansas City teacher who is charged with sex crimes.

The agency said Monday its Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force has joined Blue Springs police in investigating allegations against 52-year-old James Green Jr., The Kansas City Star reported.

Green, who is on administrative leave from teaching and coaching in the North Kansas City School District, is charged with six counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. Bond is set at $100,000. No attorney is listed for the Blue Springs man in online court records.

While working for Blue Springs South High School, he's accused of sexually assaulting a Smithville High School student in 2005. The alleged victim, now 27, told a detective he and Green had met online.

Police learned last week the FBI also was investigating Green. Green was taken into custody Friday afternoon after going to his second job at Kauffman Stadium, according to court records.