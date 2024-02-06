All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 20, 2017
Father, son travel around U.S. repairing handbells
QUINCY, Ill. -- A father and son from Texas who travel around the United States repairing handbells recently went to Illinois with their mobile shop. Mark and Aaron Bond take four trips annually with their shop, The Bellman, which takes them to 46 states, the Herald-Whig reported. Their most recent trip took them to New Hampshire, Connecticut, upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. The shop services all brands of American and European handbells...
Associated Press

QUINCY, Ill. -- A father and son from Texas who travel around the United States repairing handbells recently went to Illinois with their mobile shop.

Mark and Aaron Bond take four trips annually with their shop, The Bellman, which takes them to 46 states, the Herald-Whig reported. Their most recent trip took them to New Hampshire, Connecticut, upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. The shop services all brands of American and European handbells.

The father and son arrived in Quincy on Tuesday and worked on five octaves of Schulmerich handbells at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ.

"The first thing we do is disassemble the bells. We inspect all of the components on the interior of the bells, repair or replace parts as necessary," Mark Bond said. "Depending on the brand, there's 25 to 30 separate components in every bell, many of which are friction-bearing parts which are subject to wear and tear each time the bell rings."

Salem bell-choir director Jeannie Kanauss said the Bonds' work improves the look of the bells and their sound quality.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It gets rid of a lot of squeaks, squawks and just wear and tear from over the years because bells have a lot of moving parts in them that need to be updated, replaced and just taken care of," Kanauss said.

Mark Bond started repairing instruments while teaching junior high band in Michigan. He left teaching to work in Texas in sales, then a new job opportunity in sales put him to work for a handbell manufacturer. He began his own handbell business after recognizing the demand.

His son, Aaron, who had a corporate career, recently joined his father to work full time for the family business.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com

Pertinent address:

Quincy, Ill.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Storm Helene strengthens as hurricane warnings cove...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy