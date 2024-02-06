Father, son travel around U.S. repairing handbells

QUINCY, Ill. -- A father and son from Texas who travel around the United States repairing handbells recently went to Illinois with their mobile shop.

Mark and Aaron Bond take four trips annually with their shop, The Bellman, which takes them to 46 states, the Herald-Whig reported. Their most recent trip took them to New Hampshire, Connecticut, upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. The shop services all brands of American and European handbells.

The father and son arrived in Quincy on Tuesday and worked on five octaves of Schulmerich handbells at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ.

"The first thing we do is disassemble the bells. We inspect all of the components on the interior of the bells, repair or replace parts as necessary," Mark Bond said. "Depending on the brand, there's 25 to 30 separate components in every bell, many of which are friction-bearing parts which are subject to wear and tear each time the bell rings."

Salem bell-choir director Jeannie Kanauss said the Bonds' work improves the look of the bells and their sound quality.