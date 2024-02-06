Father hopes to raise awareness about substance abuse

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Jim Marshall is no stranger to pain. He carries it in all sorts of ways, but hopes by talking about the stories behind it he can spare other people from what he's gone through.

Marshall is a former Jefferson City High School coach and teacher. He walked with a limp recently as he left Lewis and Clark Middle School, but regardless of whether he was feeling any physical pain, he matter-of-factly told the school's sixth- and seventh-graders, emotional anguish would come once he left the building and got into his car.

"I do not like what I'm doing right now. I hate it," he told students. "Six years later, it still hurts as bad as it did the day he was gone," he said of grief after his 20-year-old son, Cody, died of a heroin overdose in September 2011.

After finishing a talk he's given hundreds of times now, he said, "I'll go out to my car, and I'll drive to William Woods to coach my practice this afternoon. And I will cry on the way home. How do I know that will happen? Because I've done 200 presentations in six years, and I cry every time."

He shared his son's story at Lewis and Clark as part of Red Ribbon Week. The event was organized by the Anne Marie Project, which helps young people cope with stress and make healthy life decisions.

Cody was an organ donor; his knees, eyes and heart have been used to help other people live healthy lives.

His father hopes through his public speaking and legislative advocacy, Cody and his stories can achieve a similar effect.

"This is Cody's gift to you. Cody would no longer want any of you to suffer the way he suffered, or the way things turned out. Cody did not intend for that to happen."

His father goes on the best he can, hoping to create dialogue about the issue and raise awareness about substance abuse, coping skills and mental health.

"I'm a strong believer we do not have enough education in these areas, and we're losing a lot of young people to substance abuse because they make poor choices," Marshall said.

Cody didn't start out as a heroin addict or a "bad kid." That's a stereotype of who does or doesn't abuse drugs Jim wants to burst.

He said his son was the type of person who gave away Christmas presents to homeless children, fed a homeless man with his lunch money and wasn't regularly sent to the school office for discipline issues. Cody always had a difficult time with his grades at school, though.