ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge will soon decide the fate of a Missouri man who has spent more than three decades in prison for a killing he says he didn't commit.

Christopher Dunn was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1990 shooting death of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore believes Dunn was wrongfully convicted, and requested a hearing before Judge Jason Sengheiser. It concluded Wednesday.

“In this case, your honor, there simply remains no evidence at all,” Gore said, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office opposed the effort to vacate Dunn's conviction. Lawyers for the state said that initial testimony from two boys at the scene who said Dunn was the shooter was correct, even though they later recanted as adults.

“That verdict was accurate, and that verdict should stand,” said Assistant Attorney General Tristin Estep.

Both sides will now submit written arguments to Sengheiser. It isn't clear when he will decide.

A Missouri law adopted in 2021 allows prosecutors to request hearings when they see evidence of a wrongful conviction. Gore filed a motion in February seeking to vacate the guilty verdict, citing “clear and convincing evidence of Christopher Dunn’s actual innocence.”