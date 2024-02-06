All sections
NewsFebruary 4, 2023

Fate of former Broadway Theatre still murky

As the City of Cape Girardeau moves forward with efforts to demolish the historic -- and condemned -- former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau, one fundraiser said she has investors who can save it. The facility's board of directors have been working to fundraise to prevent the local landmark from being demolished in the aftermath of a fire at the building in March 2021. The blaze caused significant damage to the integrity, facade and roof of the structure...

Nathan English
The former Broadway Theatre in the aftemath of the March 2021 fire. The city of Cape Girardeau has been working to demolish the buidling since spring 2022. The theatre's board of directors has been working to save it.
The former Broadway Theatre in the aftemath of the March 2021 fire. The city of Cape Girardeau has been working to demolish the buidling since spring 2022. The theatre's board of directors has been working to save it.Southeast Missourian File

As the City of Cape Girardeau moves forward with efforts to demolish the historic -- and condemned -- former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau, one fundraiser said she has investors who can save it.

The facility's board of directors have been working to fundraise to prevent the local landmark from being demolished in the aftermath of a fire at the building in March 2021. The blaze caused significant damage to the integrity, facade and roof of the structure.

Municipal officials granted the property owners time to bring the building up to code and stabilize the front of theatre. Estimated costs to stabilize the theatre ranged from $150,000 to $300,000 with a $1 million price tag to repair the roof.

The board launched a website -- capebroadwaytheatre.com -- in the summer to help spread the word about the campaign to save the theatre. According to the website, $6 million in funding would be needed for the project to restore the building. Board president Suzanne Hightower told the Southeast Missourian in July the board was seeking a $500,000 grant to help with the cost.

Hightower said Friday, Feb. 3, she has two investors interested who have the funds to fix the theatre. She would not specify who the investors were but said they would be able to mobilize before the demolition bids were presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council. She said it's up to the city whether they want to save the theatre that is "a major part of Cape Girardeau's history."

Broadway Theatre after remodeling in 1938.
Broadway Theatre after remodeling in 1938.Southeast Missourian File
Broadway Theatre after remodeling in 1938.
Broadway Theatre after remodeling in 1938.Southeast Missourian File

The city issued a notice for demolition bids at the end of January.

Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley -- project manager for the demolition -- said a mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Feb. 22 at the site with submitted questions due two days later. Proposals will be available to the public and presented before the city council in March, at which time council members could finalize a demolition plan.

The theatre first opened in 1921. Hightower owns Speakeasy Coffee next door.

