The Broadway Theatre building has sat stagnant on Broadway for years. Even after a fire burned much of its interior and roof earlier this year, minimal repairs were done.
Cape Girardeau city officials are doing what they can to get the ball rolling.
Anna Kangas, development services director for the City of Cape Girardeau, said the city considers the building condemned. The city sent the building's owner a notice to repair the building in early June.
The notice stated the owner, Phil Brinson, had up to 30 days to make necessary repairs to the building. As of Tuesday afternoon, the city had not received a response, Kangas said.
"The next step in the process is to have a public hearing," Kangas said. "Our building supervisor will meet with the property owner -- if they choose to attend -- to have a discussion about what a good time frame would be for them to make repairs."
The Southeast Missourian called Brinson on Tuesday afternoon. As of presstime, the Missourian had not received a response.
Local entrepreneur and pharmacist Suzanne Hightower created a not-for-profit focused on saving the theater building. The not-for-profit, Cape Broadway Theatre, aims to raise enough money to bring the building up to the city's code and later restore it back to its former glory.
Hightower and Ryan Shrimplin, Cape Girardeau's city planner, said Brinson intended to at some point donate the Broadway Theatre to Hightower's not-for-profit. That hasn't happened yet.
Schrimplin said the city is looking into options to remove the scaffolding currently supporting the theater's facade and fencing blocking the sidewalk in front of the building, but not much can be done if Brinson or the not-for-profit can't provide financial support.
Cape Broadway Theatre hasn't raised enough money to bring the building up to code, Hightower said. If it doesn't raise enough money or Brinson doesn't supply the funds, the only other option is to condemn the building, according to Hightower.
Shrimplin said the city is waiting for another property to pass its condemnation deadline. When it does, its public hearing will coincide with a hearing for the former Broadway Theatre building sometime in August.
In the meantime, Hightower hopes to raise money through a GoFundMe campaign and a fundraising festival Saturday.
