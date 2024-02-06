The Broadway Theatre building has sat stagnant on Broadway for years. Even after a fire burned much of its interior and roof earlier this year, minimal repairs were done.

Cape Girardeau city officials are doing what they can to get the ball rolling.

Anna Kangas, development services director for the City of Cape Girardeau, said the city considers the building condemned. The city sent the building's owner a notice to repair the building in early June.

The notice stated the owner, Phil Brinson, had up to 30 days to make necessary repairs to the building. As of Tuesday afternoon, the city had not received a response, Kangas said.

"The next step in the process is to have a public hearing," Kangas said. "Our building supervisor will meet with the property owner -- if they choose to attend -- to have a discussion about what a good time frame would be for them to make repairs."

The Southeast Missourian called Brinson on Tuesday afternoon. As of presstime, the Missourian had not received a response.