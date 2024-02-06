Fatality crash in Bollinger County

A Marble Hill, Missouri, woman was fatally injured Monday, Feb. 6, in Bollinger County.
Ida M. Koenig, 73, died when the 2009 Ford Escape she was driving went off Route AB at 1:02 p.m., 4 miles south of Leopold, Missouri, struck a tree and overturned.
Koenig, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to Bollinger County Coroner Calvin Troxell.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.