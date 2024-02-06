Fatalities up double-digits in MoDOT's Southeast District

Missouri Department of Transportation's 25-county Southeast District has seen 89 fatalities on state roadways thus far in 2022, as of Aug. 28.
The figure is up 11.3% from the 80 deaths recorded during the first eight months of 2021.
Since the start of the year, the deadliest single crash in Southeast Missouri occurred March 17 when six people died as a result of a fog-aided multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 57 at mile marker 13, near Charleston, Missouri.
On a statewide basis, MoDOT reports 630 road deaths through the end of August, down 6.3% from the 672 who died last year.
Of this year's fatalities, MoDOT said 60% of deceased vehicle occupants were not wearing seat belts.
