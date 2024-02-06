All sections
September 6, 2022

Fatalities up double-digits in MoDOT's Southeast District

Missouri Department of Transportation's 25-county Southeast District has seen 89 fatalities on state roadways thus far in 2022, as of Aug. 28. The figure is up 11.3% from the 80 deaths recorded during the first eight months of 2021. n Cape Girardeau: 7...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A Missouri Department of Transportation worker picks up traffic cones Feb. 3, 2009, after crews repaired a section of guard cable near the Fruitland exit of Interstate 55. Thick wire bundles run through posts anchored by a concrete foundation and are designed to bend with the impact of a car.
A Missouri Department of Transportation worker picks up traffic cones Feb. 3, 2009, after crews repaired a section of guard cable near the Fruitland exit of Interstate 55. Thick wire bundles run through posts anchored by a concrete foundation and are designed to bend with the impact of a car.Southeast Missourian file

Missouri Department of Transportation's 25-county Southeast District has seen 89 fatalities on state roadways thus far in 2022, as of Aug. 28.

The figure is up 11.3% from the 80 deaths recorded during the first eight months of 2021.

County totals

  • Cape Girardeau: 7
  • Scott: 2
  • Perry: 0
  • Bollinger: 5
  • Mississippi: 8
  • Stoddard: 4
  • New Madrid: 5
  • Wayne: 4

Since the start of the year, the deadliest single crash in Southeast Missouri occurred March 17 when six people died as a result of a fog-aided multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 57 at mile marker 13, near Charleston, Missouri.

On a statewide basis, MoDOT reports 630 road deaths through the end of August, down 6.3% from the 672 who died last year.

Of this year's fatalities, MoDOT said 60% of deceased vehicle occupants were not wearing seat belts.

Local News
