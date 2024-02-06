A female victim has died as the result of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Oak Ridge, according to the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office.
The shooting was reported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office at 3:36 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Route KK.
Members of the sheriff’s office were observed investigating the incident as caution tape surrounded a residence along U.S. 61 early Tuesday evening.
The woman was shot four times, according to police.
In a news release, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said an investigation into the incident is ongoing. More information regarding the investigation will be reported as it becomes available.