Fatal fires in St. Louis, Baltimore expose vacant home risks

ST. LOUIS -- Thick smoke billowed from the vacant, crumbling St. Louis house, but Benjamin Polson knew homeless people might be inside taking refuge from the January chill.

So the 33-year-old firefighter went in. It cost him his life.

Eleven days later, three Baltimore firefighters died when an abandoned row home collapsed. The same vacant house was the site of another fire seven years earlier injuring three firefighters.

Vacant homes dot the landscape -- urban and rural -- across the U.S. They're far more prone to catch fire, and because the structures are often compromised, they are especially dangerous for firefighters.

Officials in St. Louis and Baltimore are looking at ways to reduce those risks.

St. Louis city firefighters console one another after a firefighter was killed while battling a blaze Jan. 13 in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis. Associated Press file photo

St. Louis fire leaders are doing an inventory of every vacant home -- all 10,000 of them -- with plans to develop a computerized database so firefighters know what they're getting into. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott directed every department to evaluate how to deal with the city's 15,000 vacant homes.

"This is a top priority of my Administration," Scott said in a statement Jan. 31. "Anything less than our very best attempt at solving the problem would be a discredit to the lives of the brave firefighters we lost last week and the residents we serve day in and day out."

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates there are more than 17 million vacant homes nationwide. Many have been abandoned and left to rot, but red tape and a lack of money prevent cities and counties from moving quickly toward demolition.

Even in buildings with no utilities, crumbling walls and dangling roofs, homeless people often take shelter, especially in winter. When they make a small fire to cook or stay warm, the blaze can spread.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson wasn't surprised Polson went into the flames Jan. 13, especially since neighbors alerted first responders people were potentially inside.

"We're there to help people and help them make it each day," Jenkerson said. "There wasn't any question."

A 2018 report by the National Fire Protection Association found U.S. departments responded to an average of more than 30,000 vacant building fires each year. Those fires injure, on average, 3,300 firefighters annually.

Curt Floyd, technical lead for responders at the National Fire Protection Agency and a retired firefighter in Connecticut, said there is no single approach that works best for all departments. But, he said, firefighters are simply wired to save lives.

"It's a risk assessment evaluation everybody's going to make, but there's that chance that a life could be in there," Floyd said.

Still, many communities have adopted new policies to protect firefighters.