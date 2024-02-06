Fatal crash Wednesday morning near Cape County Park South

A fatal crash occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday near Cape County Park South, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, when a passenger vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 61 left the roadway, struck a pole and overturned.
The occupant of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and died as a result of the injuries, Hann stated.
Blake Crowson, 18, of Cape Girardeau was pronounced 12:56 a.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center, according to Cape Girardeau County Coroner David Taylor.
