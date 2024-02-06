All sections
NewsApril 5, 2023

Farrow reelected, Warren, Pylate also elected to Jackson School Board

Incumbent Greg Farrow finished first in a five-candidate field to win another term on the Jackson Board of Education, according to unofficial results of the Tuesday, April 4, election. Farrow had 3,062 votes. Two others were elected with him -- Christine Warren, with 2,860 votes and Brandon Pylate, the choice of 2,636 voters...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Greg S. Farrow
Greg S. Farrow

Incumbent Greg Farrow finished first in a five-candidate field to win another term on the Jackson Board of Education, according to unofficial results of the Tuesday, April 4, election.

Christine Warren
Christine Warren
Christine Warren
Christine Warren

Farrow had 3,062 votes.

Brandon Pylate
Brandon Pylate
Brandon Pylate
Brandon Pylate

Two others were elected with him -- Christine Warren, with 2,860 votes and Brandon Pylate, the choice of 2,636 voters.

Incumbent Bruce Thomas, a longtime coach in the district, was not returned to office, picking up 2,101 votes.

Fifth-place finisher Darcy Lilley also was not elected. She garnered 1,654 votes, in unofficial final results.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

