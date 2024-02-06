Farrow reelected, Warren, Pylate also elected to Jackson School Board

Incumbent Greg Farrow finished first in a five-candidate field to win another term on the Jackson Board of Education, according to unofficial results of the Tuesday, April 4, election.
Farrow had 3,062 votes.
Two others were elected with him -- Christine Warren, with 2,860 votes and Brandon Pylate, the choice of 2,636 voters.
Incumbent Bruce Thomas, a longtime coach in the district, was not returned to office, picking up 2,101 votes.
Fifth-place finisher Darcy Lilley also was not elected. She garnered 1,654 votes, in unofficial final results.
