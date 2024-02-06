Farr joins other religious leaders to oppose new Missouri gun bill

Missouri Area United Methodist Bishop Robert Farr has joined St. Louis Roman Catholic Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski and other faith leaders to express opposition to Missouri House Bill 944.

The legislation, among other provisions, would permit the concealed carry of firearms in churches and other places of worship in the Show Me State, so long as the owner has a valid concealed-carry permit.

"I cannot support any bill that might negatively impact the safety of a local church and remove the ability of the local church to self-govern," said Farr, episcopal leader of U.M. churches statewide, including 13 congregations in Cape Girardeau County, six in Scott County and two in Perry County.

The legislation, now in the hands of the state Senate, is sponsored by Rep. Rodger Reedy (R-57/Clinton).

The measure passed the House on April 19 by a vote of 109-36.

Local voting

Area lawmakers casting votes in the affirmative were Rick Francis (R-145/Perryville), Barry Hovis (R-146/Whitewater), Wayne Wallingford (R-147/Cape Girardeau) and Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton).

The bill has moved to the General Laws Committee of the Missouri Senate, on which Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City) serves as vice chairwoman.

Reached for comment by the Southeast Missourian on Thursday, Rehder said senators have been working until after midnight this week trying to deal with a crush of legislation requiring an up-or-down vote before the Legislature adjourns May 14 in Jefferson City.

"I'll need to hear the bill presented to the committee before I can say if I'll support it or not," said Rehder, a freshman senator who took office in her six-county district in January.