All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 4, 2017

Farm's lawsuit against Monsanto moves to federal court

KENNETT, Mo. — A lawsuit filed by Southeast Missouri-based Bader Farms against Monsanto over damage from illegal herbicide use has been moved to federal court, after a notice filed Friday by the defendant. The filing automatically moves the case out of Dunklin County, but the lawyer representing Bader Farms of Campbell, Missouri, said she will work to move it back to Dunklin County...

Cody Tucker

KENNETT, Mo. — A lawsuit filed by Southeast Missouri-based Bader Farms against Monsanto over damage from illegal herbicide use has been moved to federal court, after a notice filed Friday by the defendant.

The filing automatically moves the case out of Dunklin County, but the lawyer representing Bader Farms of Campbell, Missouri, said she will work to move it back to Dunklin County.

“That’s where the harm occurred to our plaintiff, that’s where our plaintiff is,” Bev Randles, lawyer for Bader Farms, said Monday in a phone interview. “That’s where the business is, so we think we have a very strong argument for the court to send it back to Dunklin County.”

Monsanto spokeswoman Charla Lord on Tuesday said the case should be heard in a federal courtroom. She provided a statement reiterating the company’s defense in the case.

In a lawsuit filed in December, Bader Farms and its owner, Bill Bader, accused Monsanto of knowingly marketing its Xtend cotton and soybean seeds without being accompanied by a safe formulation of dicamba herbicide. Updated versions of dicamba did not gain approval through the United States Environmental Protection Agency until December.

Farmers allegedly used older versions of the volatile herbicide on crops illegally, causing it to drift onto non-resistant crops.

The drift led to damage across thousands of acres of crops. Bader Farms reported a $1.5 million on gross loss of sales, with 30,000 fruit and nut trees lost.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Monsanto stated it worked to inform growers about the implications of illegal use of dicamba.

“While we sympathize with those who have been impacted by farmers who chose to apply dicamba illegally, this lawsuit attempts to shift responsibility away from individuals who knowingly and intentionally broke state and federal law and harmed their neighbors in the process,” Monsanto stated in December.

The move to a federal court represents what Randles called a “tactical move” by Monsanto and its representatives. The closest federal court is in Cape Girardeau.

“I haven’t represented corporations for a long time, but this is among the things that is in their playbook,” Randles said.

State Rep. Don Rone, R-Portageville, will file three pieces of legislation this week tackling issues about the sale and use of dicamba, including tougher penalties for those caught using the herbicide illegally.

Pertinent address:

Campbell, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy