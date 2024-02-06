The Cape Girardeau School Board, at the recommendation of superintendent Neil Glass, approved on Monday the selection of Brockmiller Construction of Farmington, Missouri, as general contractor on the Jefferson Civic Center project, to include a pool, with work expected shortly.

The unanimous vote culminates three years of discussions, leading to what is commonly referred to as the “two-pool concept,” one at Jefferson, the other, the municipal “bubble” pool at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High.

Brockmiller emerged as low bidder among four hopefuls when representatives of St. Louis-based Incite Design Studio opened the proposals June 17.

Kiefner Brothers and S.M. Wilson, both of Cape Girardeau, and Evrard Construction of Marion, Illinois, were the other bidders for the job.

Brockmiller’s bid, including an option of an indoor-outdoor slide addition, was $11,297,000.

When Glass gave a formal presentation to the board in September, he projected a cost of $11.3 million.

More than three years ago, Cape Girardeau voters approved renewal of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax, informally known as PRS2, which included $6 million in funding for an indoor aquatic center.

In April 2019, school district voters OK’d a $4 million bond issue for the Jefferson project.

Glass told the school board last year he would be amenable to using as much as $1.5 million of the district’s capital project money if necessary to finish the Jefferson project.

Glass said the district received word May 24 of additional funding available through the federal American Rescue Plan.

In addition to aquatics, the Jefferson project includes a preschool center, four new classrooms, a new gymnasium, a commons area and kitchen improvements.

“To me, (this Jefferson project) is more than just a pool; it’s a community center,” said Glass, who recalled being inspired by a Purpose Built Community project he saw in East Lake, Georgia.