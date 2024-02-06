All sections
NewsJune 29, 2021

Farmington firm OK'd for Jefferson project; Cape schools approve raises

The Cape Girardeau School Board, at the recommendation of superintendent Neil Glass, approved on Monday the selection of Brockmiller Construction of Farmington, Missouri, as general contractor on the Jefferson Civic Center project, to include a pool, with work expected shortly...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
In this graphic, the area in purple represents Jefferson Elementary's existing footprint and will be subject to remodeling while the mustard colored sections compromise the planned new addition. Cape Girardeau School district superintendent Neil Glass recommended Monday to the school board which bidder should be awarded the Jefferson Civic Center project work.
In this graphic, the area in purple represents Jefferson Elementary's existing footprint and will be subject to remodeling while the mustard colored sections compromise the planned new addition. Cape Girardeau School district superintendent Neil Glass recommended Monday to the school board which bidder should be awarded the Jefferson Civic Center project work.

The Cape Girardeau School Board, at the recommendation of superintendent Neil Glass, approved on Monday the selection of Brockmiller Construction of Farmington, Missouri, as general contractor on the Jefferson Civic Center project, to include a pool, with work expected shortly.

The unanimous vote culminates three years of discussions, leading to what is commonly referred to as the “two-pool concept,” one at Jefferson, the other, the municipal “bubble” pool at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High.

Brockmiller emerged as low bidder among four hopefuls when representatives of St. Louis-based Incite Design Studio opened the proposals June 17.

Kiefner Brothers and S.M. Wilson, both of Cape Girardeau, and Evrard Construction of Marion, Illinois, were the other bidders for the job.

Brockmiller’s bid, including an option of an indoor-outdoor slide addition, was $11,297,000.

When Glass gave a formal presentation to the board in September, he projected a cost of $11.3 million.

More than three years ago, Cape Girardeau voters approved renewal of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax, informally known as PRS2, which included $6 million in funding for an indoor aquatic center.

In April 2019, school district voters OK’d a $4 million bond issue for the Jefferson project.

Glass told the school board last year he would be amenable to using as much as $1.5 million of the district’s capital project money if necessary to finish the Jefferson project.

Glass said the district received word May 24 of additional funding available through the federal American Rescue Plan.

In addition to aquatics, the Jefferson project includes a preschool center, four new classrooms, a new gymnasium, a commons area and kitchen improvements.

“To me, (this Jefferson project) is more than just a pool; it’s a community center,” said Glass, who recalled being inspired by a Purpose Built Community project he saw in East Lake, Georgia.

“(Jefferson) has the potential to revitalize and change the community,” he added, while noting he expects Brockmiller will begin site preparation work as early as this week.

District staff said a formal groundbreaking should be held in the next couple of weeks.

Raises

The school board approved a pay hike averaging 5% for all employees in the 2021-2022 academic year. The base salary of a teacher, for example, will rise $1,850 to $37,600.

“Our staff is so deserving, especially after COVID, of this increase,” board member Jared Ritter said.

“We’re able to do this because the district is in a very strong financial position,” Glass said.

Girls golf

Cape Girardeau is becoming the third local school district to have girls’ golf, as the school board gave the green light at its regular June meeting to starting a program this fall.

Jackson and Notre Dame Regional high schools already have golf teams for girls.

The annual cost to implement girls’ golf at Cape Girardeau Central is estimated at $8,142, with the board also approving a 7% extra duty stipend for a head coach.

Seven of the 15 members of last year’s boys team at Central were girls and the district said a survey revealed seven to nine girls had declared a “serious intent” to compete at the high school level.

Much of the equipment used by the boys team will be also used by the girls with home matches to be hosted at Cape Girardeau Country Club.

Local News
