Farmers markets kick off new season of commerce in Southeast Missouri

The local farmers market season has begun in Southeast Missouri, connecting purveyors of locally grown produce, baked goods and other items with customers at several area locations.

Mild temperatures and sunshine Thursday, April 13, provided the perfect scene for the Cape Farmers Market at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. The market, which continues each Thursday until Nov. 16, is held at the old Macy's parking lot from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., or until items are sold out.

Among the items for sale: authentic German sauerkraut, baked goods, fresh squeezed lemonade, locally grown produce and flowers,

Jerica Campbell, owner of The Lilac Box Bakery, is new to the farmers market business this year. Campbell said she grew up with a passion for baking. It was something she enjoyed doing with her late grandmother.

"This bakery is in memory of my grandmother, who passed away two years ago. I used to bake with her in the kitchen, and so when she passed I decided to start my bakery. And a lot of the items on my menu are her recipes, and then some are my own recipes," Campbell said.

Other vendors have been at the farmers market for many years and call their customers friends.

Michelle Chesser is the owner of Twice as Nice Lemonade, a business her twin daughters started when they were younger while she had her baked good items for sale. She took over the business after they moved away and has been at farmers markets for 15 years.

Chesser said the customers she has had since the beginning feel more like good friends. One even reached out to check on her after a tornado struck Glen Allen, Missouri, on April 5. The overall atmosphere of a farmers market, according to Chesser, is what she looks forward to the most. The vendors and community members are a family, she said, and they miss each other during the winter months.

"The markets are a great way to find things that you can't necessarily get in a store. Also, it's really great to be out in the sunshine, and you can also talk to the vendors and see where your food comes from and how they grow it and you know everything about what they sell. They want to talk to you. That's a connection that you can't find when you just go to a store," Chesser said.

There are several farmers markets in Southeast Missouri starting up soon.

Cape Girardeau