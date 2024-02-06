SIKESTON — A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show “Farmer Wants a Wife”.
Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri, is one of four hard-working farmers looking for genuine, long-term love who will be featured on the show, which premiered its second season Thursday, Feb. 1, on FOX.
Throughout the weekly show, which airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays, each farmer welcomes a group of eight single women who exchange the comforts and conveniences of city life for the charms and hardships of rural living, starting on a trip that may alter their lives for the better.
Ferrell said he had a fascinating time with the reality television show. The Sikeston native talked about some of his experiences and relationships with the other farmers.
“Through the whole show and the process, we get to hang out, talk about our lives and experiences with the ladies and what we got going on,” Ferrell said. “You know, we’re all going through the same process together, so we definitely developed a pretty tight relationship with each other.”
Season two’s stars — Ferrell along with Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers — range in age from 23 to 42, with the farmers working on a variety of ranches.
Kolinsky is a 27-year-old first-generation farmer from Mount Juliet, Tennessee; Rogers is a 29-year-old second-generation potato and barley farmer from Center, Colorado; while Smothers, the group’s youngest member, is a 23-year-old fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer from Bartow, Florida.
Ferrell also discussed how he feels about his life being on television for everyone to witness over the next few months.
“You know it’s one thing for you to be living your daily life in front of a camera; you kind of just get used to that,” Ferrell said. “But it will definitely be a different experience watching it on TV.
Ferrell continued: “But it’s me, it’s my life, and it was just the everyday average, and it’s going to be a little nerve racking to see myself on TV, but it’s exciting.”
According to Ferrell, he and the other three farmers are excited to see each other’s lives captured on video at their respective farms.
“As far as for me and all the other farmers, we are definitely excited to see what happened on everybody else’s farm,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell said he and the other farmers were able to have social mixers throughout the season’s filming to hang out and catch up.
“So we already know each other’s stories from the mixers but now we get to watch each other’s stories,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell said the reality program is not the typical bachelor reality show, which is why it’s unique.
The dynamic of the show is so much different than any other dating show, Ferrell said.
“As the farmers, if we aren’t having a connection, will have a talk and it’s tough to send somebody home, but on the other hand, if the ladies aren’t feeling a connection, they also have the choice to tell the farmers that,” Ferrell said. “They have that power within this show, you know, to say, ‘Yeah, the connection just is not there,’ and they can go home.”
Ferrell said knowing he could stay at home was one of the most important factors in his decision to do the show.
“Knowing you’re not going off somewhere, that the show is coming to you and the ladies are coming to my house and my farm to experience that life (was important)," Ferrell said.
Ferrell also mentioned how living in a small town makes it difficult to find someone.
“Ultimately, I wanted to find someone who understands the horses but who can go do other things outside of horses and a farm, too,” said Ferrell, who also has a 12-year-old daughter.
Ferrell expressed gratitude for the experience and opportunity to take part in the show.
“Farmer Wants a Wife” has several international iterations and aired its first season in the United States in 2023. The show will also be available for viewing via Hulu the day after it airs on television.
