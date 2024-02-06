SIKESTON — A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show “Farmer Wants a Wife”.

Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri, is one of four hard-working farmers looking for genuine, long-term love who will be featured on the show, which premiered its second season Thursday, Feb. 1, on FOX.

Throughout the weekly show, which airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays, each farmer welcomes a group of eight single women who exchange the comforts and conveniences of city life for the charms and hardships of rural living, starting on a trip that may alter their lives for the better.

Ferrell said he had a fascinating time with the reality television show. The Sikeston native talked about some of his experiences and relationships with the other farmers.

“Through the whole show and the process, we get to hang out, talk about our lives and experiences with the ladies and what we got going on,” Ferrell said. “You know, we’re all going through the same process together, so we definitely developed a pretty tight relationship with each other.”

Season two’s stars — Ferrell along with Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers — range in age from 23 to 42, with the farmers working on a variety of ranches.

Kolinsky is a 27-year-old first-generation farmer from Mount Juliet, Tennessee; Rogers is a 29-year-old second-generation potato and barley farmer from Center, Colorado; while Smothers, the group’s youngest member, is a 23-year-old fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer from Bartow, Florida.

Ferrell also discussed how he feels about his life being on television for everyone to witness over the next few months.

“You know it’s one thing for you to be living your daily life in front of a camera; you kind of just get used to that,” Ferrell said. “But it will definitely be a different experience watching it on TV.

Ferrell continued: “But it’s me, it’s my life, and it was just the everyday average, and it’s going to be a little nerve racking to see myself on TV, but it’s exciting.”

According to Ferrell, he and the other three farmers are excited to see each other’s lives captured on video at their respective farms.