Farmer at center of dicamba federal lawsuit testifies

The owner of a Dunklin County peach farm took the stand Tuesday in his federal lawsuit against two of the world’s largest chemical companies.

The case of Bill Bader and Bader Farms Inc., the largest peach farm in Missouri, versus Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. is in its second week inside the Rush H. Limbaugh Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

The central question is whether improper use of dicamba-based herbicides in the vicinity of Bader’s peach orchards in 2015 and 2016 caused irreversible damage to Bader’s crops as a result of herbicide “drift.”

The jury trial began Jan. 27 before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. and is expected to last at least another week.

Up until now, much of the testimony has come from Monsanto and BASF representatives who have been questioned about the development of dicamba herbicides and dicamba-tolerant seed systems.

Both companies maintain there is no possibility Bader’s peach orchards near Campbell, Missouri, could have been affected by airborne weed killer from adjoining farms.

In his lawsuit against the chemical companies, Bader also alleges they released dicamba-related products in 2015 and 2016 knowing they would harm other crops. According to his attorneys, the economic losses Bader Farms has suffered due to dicamba contamination comes to $20.9 million.

Bader, who co-owns Bader Farms along with his wife, Denise, began his testimony late Tuesday afternoon. Responding to questions from his attorney, Bev Randles, Bader told the jury about his career as a peach farmer starting in 1970 at age 13 on a peach farm north of Campbell.