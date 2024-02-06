KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com <br> <br> Third graders from Immanuel Lutheran School in Perryville pet a 13-month-old holstein cow during the 24th annual Farm Day sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Cattlemen's Association at Flickerwood Arena Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Jackson. Over 800 students attended Farm Day and learned about a variety of farm-related topics from forestry to soil conservation, as well as farm animals and honey bees.