BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — When Fargo voters approved a unique local election system in 2018, their goal was to choose candidates with broader support to lead North Dakota’s largest city.

It worked — maybe too well.

Now the state Legislature is moving to ban the system, with the lawmaker pushing for the restriction saying it elects “vanilla” candidates rather than the “principled” leaders he thinks Fargo residents deserve.

“When you have middle-of-the-road candidates that don’t take hard stances, they tend to be more tolerable to more people, and I believe this voting method is attempting to hire those people for the job,” said Republican Rep. Ben Koppelman, who sponsored the bill banning the system. “It doesn’t want any heavily principled people that might be polarizing to some.”

Fargo leaders disagree. The dispute has raised questions about local control and also what kind of officials voters want to represent them.

As Mayor Tim Mahoney puts it, “We think we have a system that allows for any candidate to run but also allows the city (voters) to choose the people they feel best represent them."

Under the system, voters can choose as many candidates as they like, and the one receiving the most votes wins. The system is different from ranked voting, in which voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Since Fargo voters overwhelmingly passed the “approval voting” ballot initiative, the city of 133,000 people has held three elections. Backers of the new system said they wanted to avoid outcomes where winning candidates took office with only a small percentage of the vote.

For example, in 2018 before the new system began, nine candidates ran for two open city commissioner seats, with the winners receiving 18% and 16.5% of the vote. By contrast, in the seven-person 2024 commission race, the two winners had support from 46% and 44.5% of voters, respectively.

Approval voting doesn’t guarantee a winning candidate will receive 50% of the vote, but it tends to elect people with broad appeal.

While it hasn't significantly changed the ideological makeup of Fargo's nonpartisan City Commission, winners take office with a bigger mandate, said Jim Limke, who led the effort to switch to the new system.