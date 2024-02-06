After more than 20 years of service at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, has accepted another assignment — principal of Saint Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, New York.
Provincial Superior Brother Gabriel O’Brien, OSF, of the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn, New York, has appointed Migliorino — effective immediately — and a search for a new principal for Notre Dame has begun.
After logging nearly 50 years in education, Migliorino’s official last day with Notre Dame Regional High School was Sunday.
By phone Saturday, Migliorino said he can’t believe the outpouring of love and gratitude people have shown him already.
“I always knew I was liked, but I never realized I had such an impact on people,” he said through tears. “I don’t say that vain; I say that with such humility.”
Migliorino said he “will be indebted to everyone here forever and ever,” adding, “I am very sad.”
He knew this day would come sometime, Migliorino said, but he didn’t think “it would come like this.”
Due to health concerns, Brother Gary Cregan, OSF — principal of Saint Anthony’s High School — asked for and received permission to resign as principal of the school, according to a Notre Dame news release announcing Migliorino’s departure.
That was Migliorino’s cue to fill the void.
“My mother used to say, ‘You make plans, and God laughs,’” he said, “So God certainly has a plan for me. I wish it would be at a different time, but it will be OK.”
He said Notre Dame Regional High School’s faculty, staff, parents and students “will carry the torch of Notre Dame forever.”
Saint Anthony’s High School has a student body of 2,400 and 140 faculty members, Migliorino said, adding, “I’m going to have my hands full.”
In contrast, Notre Dame Regional High School comprises 512 students and 44 faculty members.
“I know this is a difficult obedience for Brother David as he has cherished working with the faculty, staff, students, parents and alumni at Notre Dame for the past 20 years,” O’Brien in the statement. “I thank him for his selfless service and edifying example to the community of Cape Girardeau.”
Migliorino said this is a community of love like no other.
“There’s no place like Southeast Missouri,” he said through tears. “I will always bleed blue. I will always be a Bulldog.”
In 2017, Notre Dame Regional High School was named a Catholic Education Honor Roll School. In 2005, the school was named one of the top 50 Catholic high schools in the nation.
Established in 1956, the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau comprises 39 counties in the lower third of Missouri. Within its almost 26,000-square miles, there are 23 elementary schools and three high schools, all of which make up the Catholic school system for the Church in Southern Missouri.
Classes at Notre Dame Regional High School are set to begin Thursday.
