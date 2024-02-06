After more than 20 years of service at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, has accepted another assignment — principal of Saint Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, New York.

Provincial Superior Brother Gabriel O’Brien, OSF, of the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn, New York, has appointed Migliorino — effective immediately — and a search for a new principal for Notre Dame has begun.

After logging nearly 50 years in education, Migliorino’s official last day with Notre Dame Regional High School was Sunday.

Notre Dame Regional High School’s former principal Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, hugs Notre Dame alumnus Mitchell Ulrich during a send-off ceremony Sunday at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

By phone Saturday, Migliorino said he can’t believe the outpouring of love and gratitude people have shown him already.

“I always knew I was liked, but I never realized I had such an impact on people,” he said through tears. “I don’t say that vain; I say that with such humility.”

Migliorino said he “will be indebted to everyone here forever and ever,” adding, “I am very sad.”

He knew this day would come sometime, Migliorino said, but he didn’t think “it would come like this.”

Due to health concerns, Brother Gary Cregan, OSF — principal of Saint Anthony’s High School — asked for and received permission to resign as principal of the school, according to a Notre Dame news release announcing Migliorino’s departure.

That was Migliorino’s cue to fill the void.