Far from home, SEMO graduate gains recognition through art

"Murals create a sense of space. I have seen the potential of how murals can build a sense of community, bring people together and just really bring joy to a space," she said. "A lot of small towns already have a sense of identity and pride in their community. I want to provide a visual representation of that. Small towns are intimate, there's so much potential, especially in the Midwest."

Richter believes there's something special about "art on the street" setting it apart from classical painting and sculpture.

"With public art, on the street, there's true accessibility. It belongs to everyone. When you have pieces inside a museum, there's only a certain portion of the population that will study those works," Richter said. "A piece on the street belongs to everybody — it creates autonomy and allows you to experience art on your own terms. That's such a powerful way to use art and bring it to the public. Especially for communities that aren't exposed to much art, it can be an entryway into a new world. It can offer so much joy and that is our common denominator. That's my favorite reason to make art — to build a sense of community."

As a child, Richter wasn't exposed to much art, but she recalled seeing a mural and feeling it instill a sense of place in her young mind. It made a small town seem large.

Richter's father resides in Morley, Missouri, a town with a population of fewer than 1,000. Richter dreams of putting such small towns on the proverbial map.

In the future, Richter said she would like to honor those who have passed away because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a lot of loss, Richter reflected, and said she'd like to commemorate, honor and address the trauma of tragedy through art.

"I feel like Southeast Missouri was hit really heavily. There's an impact to that. There's shared trauma around all the lives that were lost. Yes, it's a little bit dark to make it into a mural. But it could also be a very moving way to commemorate loss. I have a really crazy long-term goal of doing a really high, 40-foot mural with depictions of those who passed from COVID going up a staircase," Richter said.

"I know, that's super specific. To be more general, I would love to come back and do something to celebrate the Southeast Missouri region, because it was home to me for a very long time. I would really love to [do a mural] on a huge grain silo in Southeast Missouri, just out in the middle of nowhere, somewhere really remote."

Richter's first solo gallery show is slated for the first weekend of August at Revelry Boutique Gallery in downtown Louisville.

Richter's first paid gig was for Cape Girardeau's Saint Francis Medical Center.