Fantastic Caverns vent holes to keep chemical from cave

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A cancer-causing chemical that leaked from a closed industrial site near the Springfield airport is appearing in the Fantastic Caverns tourist stop.

Litton Systems used the chemical -- trichloroethylene (TCE) -- to remove grease from metal parts when it manufactured circuit boards near the airport beginning in the 1960s. The chemical has reached some water wells near the airport, The Springfield News-Leader reported. Russ Campbell, owner of Fantastic Caverns, said he's concerned for the future of the cave and for people living in the area. He said TCE readings so far have posed no threat to cave visitors or employees.

Fantastic Caverns has drilled three vent holes west of the cave so TCE vapors can escape before they reach the main parts of the cave. Fresh air will be pumped into three more holes to help move the contaminated air out of the cave.

"What we're doing is a Band-Aid fix to intercept the vapors before they get to the cave," Campbell said. "But that doesn't do anything for the community."

The drilling and venting plan has cost Fantastic Caverns $400,000 so far and Campbell said it could cost millions before the work is done. He is negotiating with Northrup Grumman, which bought the Litton site after it closed but the negotiations have hit several obstacles.

"Unless somebody gets really focused and puts an aggressive program in place, I'm 72 years old, I will not see the end of this issue," Campbell said. "My children are in their 50s. They may not see the end of this issue. My granddaughter, who is 21 years old, may not see the end of this issue."

The Environmental Protection Agency has classified TCE as a carcinogen and proposed banning the chemical in 2017.