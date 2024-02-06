Fans look forward to seeing glimpse of Swift at big game

"It' me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me," Taylor Swift says in her song "Anti-Hero".
Problem for some, reason to watch for others, Taylor Swift's presence at Kansas City Chiefs games this year in support of her significant other, tight end Travis Kelce, has been nearly impossible to miss.
Many seem to believe the country-turned-pop global music star and professional football do not go together, others are happy they can see them at the same time.
Swift first appeared at a Chiefs game Sept. 24. From that moment, sports shifted a bit for some Taylor Swift fans, including those in Southeast Missouri.
Tiffany Schaefer of Oran said her daughter, Bristol, 9, originally thought the Chiefs were a baseball team but quickly learned different.
Schaefer said her daughter wanted to start watching the football games to see "Taylor's boyfriend", but that has changed and she now enjoys watching the game with her family. Before when they would watch a football game together, Bristol showed little interest and would eventually leave the room. However, once Swift was added to the equation, Bristol sits through the entire game and now knows a few football terms.
It's a bonding experience, she said. While her husband may not always be a big fan of Swift's TV time during the games, his wife and daughter are; they celebrate when they see Swift and Chiefs successes as well.
Schaefer said because of all the buzz around Swift and Kelce her daughter asked to make a Valentine's Day box with that theme.
While some enjoy watching the Chiefs, others are not the biggest fans and are loyal to another team. Now, though, some watch the Chiefs games with their daughter to get a glimpse of Swift.
Heather Lukefahr of Perryville, said her team is the Green Bay Packers and always will be, however, her daughter has gained a newfound respect for football and has adopted the Chiefs, as her team. Lukefahr said she used to watch football on Sundays with her older boss and she blames her oldest child for why she is a Packer fan.
"So that's always kind of been our thing. Like, you have nothing to do on Sunday, you turn on the NFL. Now my daughter is into it, and she is going to be 9. So she and I watch it because my son has moved out," she explained.
Lukefahr said she follows a girl on TikTok who is a Swift devotee, often reporting who she's with and what she's wearing. Lukefahe said before each game she and her daughter will watch these TikToks to see what they can expect when the coveted glimpse of Taylor Swift comes.
One particular moment Lukefahr said sticks out to her was when Travis Kelce did a "Fearless" sign after a touchdown, an homage to one of Swift's albums.
Lukefahr said that while some may not like the camera going onto Swift during the game, the artist has no real control over the fact that it does happen.
"She is there supporting her boyfriend, someone she loves. So to blame her is ridiculous. She's Time magazine's Person of the Year. Of course, they are going to show her, she is the biggest celebrity in the country right now," she noted.
One of Swift's fans has a particularly strong feeling about her presence at the Chiefs games and her camera time.
"I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and be a role model for all the young girls out there," Kelce said in an interview with a local Cincinnati news outlet.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.