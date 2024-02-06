Fans look forward to seeing glimpse of Swift at big game

"It' me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me," Taylor Swift says in her song "Anti-Hero".

Problem for some, reason to watch for others, Taylor Swift's presence at Kansas City Chiefs games this year in support of her significant other, tight end Travis Kelce, has been nearly impossible to miss.

Many seem to believe the country-turned-pop global music star and professional football do not go together, others are happy they can see them at the same time.

Swift first appeared at a Chiefs game Sept. 24. From that moment, sports shifted a bit for some Taylor Swift fans, including those in Southeast Missouri.

Tiffany Schaefer of Oran said her daughter, Bristol, 9, originally thought the Chiefs were a baseball team but quickly learned different.

Bristol Schaefer's Valentine's Box -- her, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Submitted

Schaefer said her daughter wanted to start watching the football games to see "Taylor's boyfriend", but that has changed and she now enjoys watching the game with her family. Before when they would watch a football game together, Bristol showed little interest and would eventually leave the room. However, once Swift was added to the equation, Bristol sits through the entire game and now knows a few football terms.

It's a bonding experience, she said. While her husband may not always be a big fan of Swift's TV time during the games, his wife and daughter are; they celebrate when they see Swift and Chiefs successes as well.

Schaefer said because of all the buzz around Swift and Kelce her daughter asked to make a Valentine's Day box with that theme.