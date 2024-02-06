Family tragedy spurs roadside cleanup effort near Jackson

Jackson resident Rebecca Tosarello has turned her family's tragedy into a roadside cleanup effort that serves as a tribute to her sister, who was killed in a traffic accident more than two years ago.

Tosarello and her family and friends come together four times a year to pick up trash along a nearly mile-long stretch of Highway 34/72 west of Jackson, from Cape Girardeau County Road 438 to where Highway 34 turns west toward Marble Hill, Missouri.

Rebecca's sister, Rachel Marie (Allen) Brown, was headed home to her rural Cape Girardeau County home after a trip to the grocery store when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle that crossed the center divider Aug. 23, 2014.

Tosarello said the driver of the other car crashed into her sister's vehicle after blacking out.

Tosarello said her sister was only eight miles from home when the accident occurred.

"It was a very tragic day," she said.

Brown's daughter, Katelyn, who was 7 at the time, survived, as did Brown's boyfriend, Tosarello said.

Tosarello's husband, Jonny, suggested a few months after the accident the family adopt a highway in honor of Rachel.

"I just thought it was a fantastic idea," Tosarello recalled.

She said she contacted the Missouri Department of Transportation and learned the section of highway where the fatal accident occurred was available for adoption.

"I just felt it was meant to be," she said Monday. "I wanted to do everything I could to keep her memory and legacy alive."

She said, "My sister Rachel was one beautiful girl on the inside and out. She lived each day to the fullest and was always up for an adventure."

Tosarello said her sister was "an incredible mother and her daughter Katelyn was her pride and joy."

Tosarello said the whole family embraced the cleanup effort, adopting that section of state highway at the end of 2014.

"It has been incredible," she said Monday. "It is very touching the amount of support we have received."

Even some people who did not know Rachel personally have joined in the cleanup efforts, she said.