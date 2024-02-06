All sections
NewsNovember 18, 2021

Family to donate harvest from Cape managed deer hunt

Michelle and Joey Hessling of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, signed up for the Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt for more than just the hunting experience. They said they plan to donate their first deer harvest when they participate in the hunt next week since it is important to them to give back to the community by providing food and helping to manage the deer population...

Sarah Yenesel
From left, Aiden Jackson, Michelle Hessling, Joey Hessling and Joel Hessling pose for a family photos during a hunt outing in 2017.
From left, Aiden Jackson, Michelle Hessling, Joey Hessling and Joel Hessling pose for a family photos during a hunt outing in 2017.Submitted

Michelle and Joey Hessling of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, signed up for the Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt for more than just the hunting experience.

They said they plan to donate their first deer harvest when they participate in the hunt next week since it is important to them to give back to the community by providing food and helping to manage the deer population.

"We figured if we're able to go hunt in a different community, we should give something back to the community as well," Joey said.

Managed deer hunters have the option to donate a harvest to the Missouri Department of Conservation's "Share the Harvest" program that uses the donated venison to feed those in need.

One of the reasons the Hesslings hunt is because Michelle and their son have Alpha-Gal syndrome, a tick disease prohibiting them from eating most mammal meats. She said they avoid eating any pork or beef, and instead eat venison, which seems to be the only mammal meat they can tolerate. As a family, they harvest deer to put food on the table.

Michelle said their belief and inspiration from Jesus Christ is what made them decide to give back so others can gain nutrition from deer harvests, too.

"We are a family of faith that not only do we take care of ourselves and teach our kids about what we're blessed with ... we also really spend our time, a lot of time, helping others as well," Michelle said.

They make sure to also teach their kids how to not take bad shots just for fun. Because of this, Michelle said they will not be upset if they come back with no deer at all if there wasn't a clear, good shot they can make during the managed hunt.

The Hessling family has been hunting together for generations as a bonding activity. Joey has been doing it with his father, Jody Hessling, since he was younger. Jody will join Michelle and Joey during the managed hunt as well.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

