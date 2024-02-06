Family to donate harvest from Cape managed deer hunt

One of the reasons the Hesslings hunt is because Michelle and their son have Alpha-Gal syndrome, a tick disease prohibiting them from eating most mammal meats. She said they avoid eating any pork or beef, and instead eat venison, which seems to be the only mammal meat they can tolerate. As a family, they harvest deer to put food on the table.

Michelle said their belief and inspiration from Jesus Christ is what made them decide to give back so others can gain nutrition from deer harvests, too.

"We are a family of faith that not only do we take care of ourselves and teach our kids about what we're blessed with ... we also really spend our time, a lot of time, helping others as well," Michelle said.

They make sure to also teach their kids how to not take bad shots just for fun. Because of this, Michelle said they will not be upset if they come back with no deer at all if there wasn't a clear, good shot they can make during the managed hunt.

The Hessling family has been hunting together for generations as a bonding activity. Joey has been doing it with his father, Jody Hessling, since he was younger. Jody will join Michelle and Joey during the managed hunt as well.