Family stories sought for book celebrating Oranï¿½s 150th anniversary

Itï¿½s not every small town that gets to celebrate 150 years, and Oran, Missouri, is setting up to party in style for the 2019 sesquicentennial, with a two-day festival and a commemorative book.

The celebration itself is scheduled for July 19 and 20 in the city park, said organizer Leroy Eftink, who also manages Just Plain Fun in Chaffee, Missouri.

ï¿½The park is really ideal for the celebration,ï¿½ he said. Not only is there plenty of room for vendors, he said, but a large, shady play area for children is all set to go, and thereï¿½s good parking.

The organizing committee already held a coloring contest to promote the event, with winners from Guardian Angel Catholic School and Oranï¿½s public school, Eftink said.

Hats, shirts, license plate covers and other swag are for sale through the groupï¿½s Facebook page, Oran Sesquicentennial Celebration, Eftink said, but thatï¿½s only part of what the organizers are putting together.

The other arm of the project? A commemorative book with photos and history of Oran itself, its founding and its structures, but, Eftink said, most importantly, its families.

Beverly Dawn Slinkard, the committee member in charge of gathering peopleï¿½s stories and filling the book with them, said the book project came about because people wanted a physical record of their townï¿½s ï¿½ and familiesï¿½ ï¿½ history.

ï¿½We felt the more that you learn about your family or your history, the town, churches, schools, the more you appreciate them and they become a part of you, to be proud of,ï¿½ Slinkard said.

Itï¿½s not just about the families who live in Oran now, Slinkard said, but itï¿½s also a chance to take a look at the way the townï¿½s early settlers lived, and people throughout the townï¿½s history.

ï¿½Everybody who has a connection with this book, in any way, to Oran, whether they lived here long ago, just moved in, or went to school here, this gives them something to hold in their hand besides a libraryï¿½s files,ï¿½ she added.

And, she said, for anyone who wants to contribute their familyï¿½s story, with the submission form, sheï¿½s included suggested guidelines for what to include.

ï¿½It can be just facts, or it can have a little more, maybe something about how you grew up, some fun things you did ï¿½ or maybe it wasnï¿½t so fun in doing it,ï¿½ she said.

People three generations from now wonï¿½t know automatically, Slinkard said: ï¿½Weï¿½re going to be the history for them.ï¿½