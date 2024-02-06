Family remembers 15-year-old shooting victim who had 'a different soul'

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Monday was 16 years since the birth of Madison Robinson; Tuesday was her funeral.

Robinson died after being shot Aug. 24 on the front porch of her home at 913 Jefferson Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Scores turned out to pay tribute to the life cut short during the visitation and funeral held Tuesday afternoon at Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston. The Southeast Missourian received permission from Robinson’s mother, Martez Johnson, to be present for her daughter’s services.

Johnson said she wants people to remember her daughter’s smile.

Gakhyra Robinson, right, sister of Madison Robinson, reads a poem Tuesday next to her mother, Yameka Robinson, during Madison's funeral service. Jacob Wiegand

“As you can see today, she touched many lives,” Johnson said. “She’s just bright, her smile was just bright.”

Robinson was a sophomore at Cape Girardeau Central High School and had aspirations of eventually becoming a paramedic.

Johnson said her daughter was born in Charleston and then moved to Cape Girardeau six years ago. She said they still attend another church in Charleston, but had services at Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church so they could accommodate more people.

Yameka Robinson said she is Madison’s biological mother, but Johnson raised Madison as her own.