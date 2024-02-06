Family, organ recipients gather to honor donor Dominic Hooper

Dominic Hooper’s friends, family and organ recipients filled a room Saturday at The Front Porch in Scott City anticipating the reveal of his likeness in a floragraph — a portrait made with floral materials such as spices, seeds and crushed flowers.

It’s one of 44 that will be featured in the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan 1 in California honoring organ and tissue donors nationwide.

Mid-America Transplant hosted the ceremony on behalf of Hooper’s parents, Chris and Sara Snider of Scott City. Chris and Sara had the honor of adding the finishing touches to the project: Hooper’s eyebrows.

Hooper, 17, of Scott City died because of injuries sustained in an ATV accident Feb. 23, 2014. But through that tragedy, the lives of five people were saved — and three of the organ recipients were in attendance Saturday.

Prior to the floragraph reveal, Sara Snider said she couldn’t help but think what Hooper would be doing today.