All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 4, 2021

Family of officer who died from COVID-19 will get benefits

LEBANON, Mo. -- A company that declined to offer workers' compensation benefits to the family of a Lebanon police officer who died of COVID-19 has changed its decision, city officials said. Missouri Employers Mutual said officer Kendle Blackburn's family would receive workers' compensation benefits, Mayor Jared Carr announced Tuesday...

Associated Press

LEBANON, Mo. -- A company that declined to offer workers' compensation benefits to the family of a Lebanon police officer who died of COVID-19 has changed its decision, city officials said.

Missouri Employers Mutual said officer Kendle Blackburn's family would receive workers' compensation benefits, Mayor Jared Carr announced Tuesday.

Blackburn died Dec. 28 after a long battle with COVID-19.

Last week, Missouri Employers Mutual notified the city Blackburn's claim did not meet criteria for benefits.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

City officials issued a news release criticizing the decision and contending it violated state and federal rules designed to protect first-responders who become ill or are quarantined because of COVID-19.

A state law signed by Gov. Mike Parson in April presumes the first-responder contracted the virus while on duty.

"We appreciate Missouri Employers Mutual's willingness to work with us on this as they work to understand COVID claims and the presumption order," Carr said in a news release.

He also thanked Parson, state Sen. Sandy Crawford and state Rep. Jeff Knight for helping to resolve the issue.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy