Family of officer who died from COVID-19 will get benefits

City officials issued a news release criticizing the decision and contending it violated state and federal rules designed to protect first responders who become ill or are quarantined because of COVID-19.

A state law signed by Gov. Mike Parson in April presumes the first responder contracted the virus while on duty.

"We appreciate Missouri Employers Mutual's willingness to work with us on this as they work to understand COVID claims and the presumption order," Carr said in a news release.

He also thanked Parson, state Sen. Sandy Crawford and state Rep. Jeff Knight for helping to resolve the issue.