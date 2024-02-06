Family of Black man who died in Charleston jail offered $2.5M

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Relatives of a Black man from Tennessee who died in a Mississippi County Jail in 2017 have been asked to accept $2.5 million to settle a lawsuit, court filings show, but the family's attorney says no settlement is pending.

The City of Charleston agreed earlier this month to pay $500,000 to the family of Tony Sanders, of Nashville, who died in the Mississippi County Jail after a white sheriff pinned his neck to the ground with his knee for several minutes.

Now lawyers for Mississippi County Jail employees and the former sheriff are asking a judge to require Sanders' family to accept $2 million to settle the rest of the case, according to court documents.

The attorneys said in motions filed Wednesday a state insurance fund had agreed to the Sanders family's request for $2 million but the family has increased its demands to $3.5 million, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

An attorney for Sanders' relatives, Sam Wendt, said Thursday no settlement was pending. He said the county's lawyers changed the terms of the deal by adding the former sheriff, Cory Hutcheson, to the settlement. He said the county was trying to avoid paying $1.5 million from a second insurance policy.