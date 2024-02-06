Family: Man killed by Springfield police had mental illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Relatives of a man shot and killed by Springfield police say he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and struggled to stay on his medication.

Jeannie Harper said she wonders whether her son, James Lewis, was in crisis when officers shot him Sunday at a Springfield park, The Springfield News-Leader reported. The 44-year-old, who was going through a separation from his longtime girlfriend, died later at a hospital.

Police said in a news release Lewis displayed a handgun during a confrontation, and less-lethal weapons weren't effective.

Lewis' sister, Ann Lewis, said one of her brother's biggest struggles was staying on his medication, because his paranoia would cause him to think the medication was bad.

"Him living with mental illness and not taking his medicine led to a whole vicious cycle, a cycle of homelessness, a cycle of self-medication with street drugs, which in turn -- when you have those things involved along with the symptoms of mental illness -- is when you find yourself being in trouble with the law," Ann Lewis said.