Family: Man in Missouri interstate shootout 'tortured soul'

ST. LOUIS -- A man who died after a police shootout along a Missouri interstate this week was a "tortured soul" who finally cracked, relatives said.

Jerrod Kershaw, 31, died Monday after exchanging gunfire with police on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County, about 35 miles south of St. Louis.

His aunt and grandmother told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Kershaw hadn't been the same since returning from Iraq, where he served in the U.S. Army for most of 2010. They said he suffered from depression, nearly died this year from complications from a severely abscessed tooth and recently was diagnosed with diabetes.

Kershaw sought help for depression at John Cochran Veterans Administration Medical Center in St. Louis, according to his aunt, Debra Collins. She said Kershaw seemed better in recent weeks and had decided to stop taking antidepressant medication.

"He would not have hurt anybody," Collins said. "Something made him crack. ... He was a tortured soul."