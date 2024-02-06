A family lost their home in the 1800 block of Rampart Street after a fire ignited at about 3 a.m. Monday in Cape Girardeau.
The home was occupied as the fire began to engulf the structure and breaking glass caused one resident to awaken. The occupants of the home were able to escape, and no injuries were reported.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department received the all-station call at 2:56 a.m., and mutual aid was provided at the Cape Girardeau stations by members of Jackson Fire Rescue and Gordonville Fire Protection District.
Fire crews spent about two and a half hours containing the scene and conducting overhaul operations this morning.
Heavy fire and smoke damage was dealt to the structure. The total cost of damages caused by the fire remains unknown as Cape Girardeau police and fire departments conduct an investigation.
