Family grieves loss of five children in Lebanon fire

LEBANON, Mo. -- The parents of three children who died along with two of their cousins in a southern Missouri mobile home fire said they still aren't able to grasp what has happened.

The children died Wednesday in a mobile home fire in Lebanon. A 20-year-old woman who was the mother of the other two children remains hospitalized with severe burns.

Kelley Hunt and Audrianna Middlesworth's children -- Ethan, 5; Maeanna, 2; and Benjamin Hunt, 1, -- were staying at the mobile home with 6-month-old Patience and 1-year-old Andre Malleck, who were the children of Hunt's brother, The Kansas City Star reported.

Hunt said he was called Wednesday to come home for an emergency and was originally told his children were hospitalized. After a frantic rush through a hospital looking for his children, he returned to the mobile home and was told his children had died.

Middlesworth, who is separated from Hunt, said Thursday she still can't believe the news.

"But the proof's there," she said, motioning toward the charred remains of a home where her children primarily lived with Hunt and his girlfriend.